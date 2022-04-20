Skip to main content
Lakers: Jerry West Seeks Apology Over His Depiction In HBO Series 'Winning Time'

Lakers: Jerry West Seeks Apology Over His Depiction In HBO Series 'Winning Time'

Jerry West is seeking a retraction and an apology over his depiction in the HBO Series "Winning Time".

Jerry West is seeking a retraction and an apology over his depiction in the HBO Series "Winning Time".

The HBO Series "Winning Time" has generated plenty of buzz, but not all of it has been positive. HBO's dramatization of the Lakers Showtime Era has taken a few creative liberties with the story telling. Specifically, the portrayal of the legendary Jerry West.

Mr. West, has not taken kindly to his depiction in the series. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, West and his legal team sent a strongly worded letter to HBO and producer Adam McKay over "a baseless and malicious assault" on his image.

Skip Miller, one of the representatives from West's legal team, communicated the following to McKay and the network.

"The portrayal of NBA icon and L.A. Lakers legend Jerry West in 'Winning Time' is fiction pretending to be fact -- a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

They didn't stop there. In the letter, West and his legal team are demanding an apology and a retraction.

"Jerry West was an integral part of the Lakers and NBA's success. It is a travesty that HBO has knowingly demeaned him for shock value and the pursuit of ratings. As an act of common decency, HBO and the producers owe Jerry a public apology and at the very least should retract their baseless and defamatory portrayal of him."

This isn't the first headline involving West and "Winning Time". Back in March, Kobe's former agent Arn Tellum wrote a scathing article about the show's "cruel, dishonest, and staggering insensitive" portrayal of West.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the key figures of the Showtime Era, also denounced the show as "deliberately dishonest" in an article that was released yesterday on the Hall-of-Famer's Subtack.

A formal statement from Kareem, as well as Michael Cooper, Jamaal Wilkes, and other Lakers employees, was included in the letter sent to McKay and HBO as evidence that West wasn't the "Wile E. Coyote cartoon" he's depicted as.

At this time, McKay nor HBO have responded to West's demands. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers: Columnist Thinks LA Might Have to Make Russell Westbrook-John Wall Trade

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_16847456_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Former LA Head Coach Linked to Coaching Vacancy

By Eric Eulau16 hours ago
USATSI_15481808
News

Lakers: Charles Barkley Has A Big Request For LeBron James

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_15312695_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Explains How Next Season Could Be GM Rob Pelinka's Last

By Eric EulauApr 19, 2022
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers: Salary Cap Expert Outlines Six 'Realistic' Russell Westbrook Trades

By Eric EulauApr 18, 2022
USATSI_17122758_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Unlikely To Trade Russell Westbrook for Gordon Hayward Package

By Eric EulauApr 18, 2022
USATSI_9714517_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Insiders List Scott Brooks As Potential Head Coaching Candidate

By Eric EulauApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: The Hunt for a New Head Coach Continues and Does Not Look Promising

By Brenna WhiteApr 17, 2022