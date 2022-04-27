Skip to main content
Lakers: Jerry West Willing to Take HBO Beef to Supreme Court

Lakers: Jerry West Willing to Take HBO Beef to Supreme Court

Jerry West publicly spoke about the ongoing battle between he and HBO over his depiction in "Winning Time".

Jerry West publicly spoke about the ongoing battle between he and HBO over his depiction in "Winning Time".

Lakers great Jerry West isn't going to let HBO simply dismiss his request for an apology and retraction over the how the network's show "Winning Time" portrays him. 

According to the LA Times, West told former LA Times sports editor Bill Dwyre that he would take his dispute to the highest court if he has to this past weekend. 

“The series made us all [the Lakers] look like cartoon characters. They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Yesterday, HBO responded to West's prior demands of an apology and retraction. 

"HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actually facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes. "Winning Time" is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen."

West's Supreme Court statement was likely more to point out how determined he is to pursue legal action if HBO fails to meet his demands. The Lakers great has yet to initiate any legal action beyond the letter, but that would be the first step in raising the stakes.

At this time, West, and his Los Angeles based legal team, have yet to file a suit against HBO. It doesn't sound like that would be out of the question based on West's comments over the weekend though. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18042547_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Assistant Coach Stumbles Upon Incredible Kobe Tribute In Hawaii

By Eric Eulau14 hours ago
USATSI_5682046_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: HBO Responds to Jerry West's Requests for Apology and Retraction

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Custom Wears Shoes in Homage to Kobe Bryant During Playoffs

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
westbrook
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Removes All LA Photos From His Instagram Account

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Two Current Assistants Linked to LA Head Coaching Vacancy

By Eric EulauApr 26, 2022
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Not Ready to Write-Off Anthony Davis

By Eric EulauApr 25, 2022
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Dance and Enjoy His Vacation

By Eric EulauApr 25, 2022
USATSI_8431003_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Columnist Sounds Off on the Portrayal of Jerry West in 'Winning Time'

By Eric EulauApr 25, 2022