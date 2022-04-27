Lakers: Jerry West Willing to Take HBO Beef to Supreme Court

Lakers great Jerry West isn't going to let HBO simply dismiss his request for an apology and retraction over the how the network's show "Winning Time" portrays him.

According to the LA Times, West told former LA Times sports editor Bill Dwyre that he would take his dispute to the highest court if he has to this past weekend.

“The series made us all [the Lakers] look like cartoon characters. They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

Yesterday, HBO responded to West's prior demands of an apology and retraction.

"HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actually facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes. "Winning Time" is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen."

West's Supreme Court statement was likely more to point out how determined he is to pursue legal action if HBO fails to meet his demands. The Lakers great has yet to initiate any legal action beyond the letter, but that would be the first step in raising the stakes.

At this time, West, and his Los Angeles based legal team, have yet to file a suit against HBO. It doesn't sound like that would be out of the question based on West's comments over the weekend though.