Lakers: JJ Reddick Explains Why Next Season Isn't All About LA's 'Big Three'

Ever since Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce joined forces in Boston in the summer of 2007 to kick off the modern "big three" era, scores of NBA front offices have tried to follow the blueprint of building rosters led by a trio of All-Stars. Last offseason, the Lakers tried to build one of their own with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. It was an abject failure.

During his analysis of the Lakers future with new head coach Darvin Ham, ESPN's J.J. Reddick noted how LA's fortunes next season won't just be decided by Russ, LeBron, and AD.

"When I think about the Lakers, I don't think about the big three. Certainly they need to be healthy, they need to figure out how to play together...I think about four through eight. I think about those roster pieces. Last year, they played with a bunch of guys who haven't been good since 2016 and you can't win in the NBA without all of the ancillary pieces."

Reddick's point doesn't ring hollow. Vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka used the Lakers limited salary cap space to fill out the rest of the roster last summer with the likes of DeAndre Jordan, Rajon Rondo, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore, Carmelo Anthony, and Avery Bradley. All players who were well past their primes.

Reddick continued to highlight why the whole roster, not just the three highest-paid players, will have a significant impact in how the Lakers perform next season.

"Which is why I'm saying, unless the next four or five guys are the perfect fit, to outweigh this awkward fit, you're not going to be a top three or four team in the West next year, you're not."

The Lakers will once again be in the same position this summer from a salary cap standpoint, but hopefully this time, Pelinka and the rest of the front office can identify and sign productive players.