Lakers' JJ Redick Considering Major Starting Lineup Change After Third Straight Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their third straight game on Tuesday evening to the Phoenix Suns. Los Angeles kept the game close in the first half but found themselves getting blown off the court once the second half got going.
The final score was 127-102 as Phoenix simply executed everything better than the Lakers after halftime. This loss marked the third straight defeat for the Lakers, creating some frustration in the locker room.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick said after the game that he would be considering a switch to the starting lineup after the loss. Redick mentioned that he may put rookie Dalton Knecht back into the starting lineup to help maximize his skillset in games.
The Lakers' effort level has come into question over the past two games, with the second halves seeing them get blown out. Redick is still believing in his guys despite the results from the past few days.
“We’re all competitive. I’m competitive. We have to be about the process and doing things the right way and building that consistency,” he said Tuesday night. “I believe that if our group does that, we’ll have good results and results we can live with.”
Los Angeles dropped to 10-7 on the new season but they know they will need to pick things up. Guard Austin Reaves weighed in on the loss, showing a strong mindset about where the team stands.
“As you’re competing, it’s nearly impossible to think about the big picture when you’re getting your ass kicked,” guard Austin Reaves said. “ But when it’s all over, you sit down, you think about it, and we’re 10-7 right now. I believe we’re still in a good spot. … But in the moment, it sucks because who wants to even think about the big picture in the moment? You’re thinking about trying to win a game.”
Defense has been a problem for the Lakers this season and Redick said that the team will be looking to change some things. The coach didn't specify what exactly but he knows that Los Angeles needs to be better.
“We may have to just look at some things defensively, particularly against really good offensive teams, about what our overall sort of strategies are,” Redick said after. “They kind of got whatever they wanted.”
The Lakers will get another chance against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening as they try to get back into the win column.
