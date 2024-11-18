Lakers' JJ Redick Lists Key Starter as Questionable Ahead of Jazz Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers could be without their starting forward, Rui Hachimura, for their second NBA Cup game of the season.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick listed Hachimura as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz.
Hachimura is in danger of missing his third consecutive game of the season; this time, it will be due to an ankle issue.
Nonetheless, Redick said he hopes Hachimura will be back sometime this week if he cannot go on Tuesday. If Hachimura is once again a no-go, the Lakers will look to rely on their young players, Dalton Knecht and Max Christie. These two players have really stepped up their play in the games Hachimura has missed and have made a real impact on both sides of the floor.
Knecht has been everything for the Lakers and then some in the past three games. The No. 17 overall pick has been great for L.A. in his last three games, averaging 20.0 points per game on 81 percent true shooting, four three-pointers per game, and 63 percent from behind the arc.
Knecht is showing that he is a very serious shooter from all over the field and can leap with the best of them.
After a slow start to the season, Christie appears to have finally settled in. He is starting to look more like the player the Lakers paid $8 million a year for, and it's been a great sight to see.
He's played in 30 minutes each in the past two games and has played great on both ends. Although the numbers don't speak volumes, his impact on the game has been a massive plus for L.A.
If these two can continue to play well for L.A., there should be no rush to bring Hachimura back to the lineup.
It has been a rough go for Hachimura in his last handful of games. Outside of his latest game against Memphis, where he recorded 19 points, he went on a streak of scoring less than 10 points for the last five games before the Grizzlies.
Nonetheless, Hachimura is a crucial player for the Lakers, and his absence could hurt L.A. in the long run. So far this season, Hachimura has averaged 12.7 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals, whole, shooting 41 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in 10 games and averaging 32.6 minutes a game.
