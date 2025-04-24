Lakers' JJ Redick Provides Massive Injury Update on Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing small with most of their lineups against the Minnesota Timberwolves so far. That means that Rui Hachimura has been playing a lot of center.
Hachimura is the best defender that the Lakers have in their starting lineup. He is critical to what the Lakers want to do in order to slow down the Timberwolves.
In Game 2, he was knocked in the face and had to leave the court because of the injury. He did end up returning in the game, but it was clear he was still stunned.
Heading into Game 3 in Minnesota, head coach JJ Redick offered a promising update on Hachimura's status going forward.
It sounds like Hachimura will be able to continue to play without a reduction in his minutes. It will take some time for him to get used to wearing a mask, but at least he will be out there for these next couple of games.
Redick has opted to play Jaxson Hayes a combined 17 minutes in each of the first two games of this series, so going small is clearly a big part of their game plan. Hachimura’s ability to deal with Rudy Gobert on defense has been key.
His ability to switch onto Anthony Edwards and keep him at bay is what the Lakers want, too. This is a series in which Hachimura will be more valuable on defense than he will be on offense.
The Lakers have plenty of offense around him with Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves leading the way. This series is an example of why the Lakers didn’t want to include Hachimura in any trade talks. They value what he does as a 3-point shooter and as a wing defender.
Los Angeles needs someone else to step up on offense besides Doncic and James. Both have been incredible in the first two games, but they still have only scored 95 points in each of the first two games. If the Lakers are going to win this series, they have to be more potent offensively.
That means getting easier shots at the rim and moving the ball quickly. Getting easy buckets in transition is key, as well. Hachimura can help with that on the defensive end by getting deflections. The Lakers have been trying to get Gobert on switches to pick on him, which is weird because he is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year.