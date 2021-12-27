Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Lakers: JR Smith Would Like One of Those 10-Day Contracts
    10-day contracts are getting passed out like Santa Claus handing out Christmas presents.
    With over 100 players entering health and safety protocols, every NBA team has had to sign plenty of players for 10-day contracts.

    The NBA and NBPA recently agreed to allow teams to sign a replacement player for every positive COVID case that comes up on the teams’ roster. Moreover, teams must sign at least one replacement player for two positive cases, two players for three cases, etc.

    This has opened the door for many players to get into the league. Some of those players have dreamed of playing in the NBA since they were kids. Others are long time veterans who have been out of the league in a while. Joe Johnson, who recently signed a 10-day with Boston, last played in the NBA over three seasons ago. Darren Collison came out of a two-year retirement to sign a ten-day with the Lakers.

    All of this movement got one former player feeling sentimental. Two-time NBA champion JR Smith let the world know he would love to return on one of those ten-day contracts.

    It is not known if Smith has been practicing and keeping in game shape. Smith has been known to be a jokester, so this may be one of his trolling antics. Regardless, it is quite amusing to see so many guys in the past come back into the league.

    Since winning a title with the Lakers two seasons ago, JR Smith has went back to college to get his bachelor’s degree, and playing golf as a college athlete for NC A&T. Smith recently celebrated that he got a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

