Skip to main content
Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out, Then Apologizes to LeBron James

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out, Then Apologizes to LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had some harsh words for LeBron James.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had some harsh words for LeBron James.

Lakers Sunday showcase games are usually noteworthy for what happens on the court, not off of it. Yesterday, Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance so he could present his namesake Social Champion Trophy to Carmelo Anthony.

Kareem's presence was supposed to highlight Carmelo Anthony's work for social justice. Instead, Kareem's  comments to reporters about LeBron James' stances on social issues took center stage.

“Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost. It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

Back in 2019, LeBron famously declined to comment on the China-Hong Kong geopolitical situation. It garnered national attention since James has been outspoken about other high profile issues in the past. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The NBA's all-time leading scorer did state that he admired some of the of LeBron's initiatives, including the I Promise School which is fully funded by the LeBron James Family Foundation.

His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that. So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t — you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from.”

Of course, Kareem's comments caused quite the stir. He's one of the all-time NBA greats criticizing another all-time great. Who also happens to be on the Lakers.

By Sunday night, Kareem somewhat apologized for his critique of LeBron.

As of Monday morning, LeBorn has not responded publicly to Kareem's criticism and subsequent apology.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18015288
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Provides His Perspective On LA's Lost Season

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_17219508
News

Lakers: Could Latest Julius Randle News Lead to a Russell Westbrook Trade?

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_18006107
News

Lakers: LeBron James Out; Anthony Davis Active For Nuggets Game Today

By Eric EulauApr 3, 2022
myles-turner
News

Lakers: Pacers Reporter Re-Links LA to Indiana Big Man Myles Turner

By Eric EulauApr 3, 2022
USATSI_18006094
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Slams LA Fans After Disappointing Loss on Friday

By Staff WriterApr 3, 2022
USATSI_18002044
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Believes LA Could Explore Trading Anthony Davis This Summer

By Eric EulauApr 2, 2022
USATSI_18006104
News

Lakers: LeBron James Discusses Big Picture of LA's Season Latest Pelicans Loss

By Eric EulauApr 2, 2022
USATSI_16460534 (1)
News

Lakers: Pundit Explains Why LeBron James' Razzie Awards Boosts His Legacy

By Eric EulauApr 2, 2022