Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out, Then Apologizes to LeBron James

Lakers Sunday showcase games are usually noteworthy for what happens on the court, not off of it. Yesterday, Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance so he could present his namesake Social Champion Trophy to Carmelo Anthony.

Kareem's presence was supposed to highlight Carmelo Anthony's work for social justice. Instead, Kareem's comments to reporters about LeBron James' stances on social issues took center stage.

“Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost. It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

Back in 2019, LeBron famously declined to comment on the China-Hong Kong geopolitical situation. It garnered national attention since James has been outspoken about other high profile issues in the past.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer did state that he admired some of the of LeBron's initiatives, including the I Promise School which is fully funded by the LeBron James Family Foundation.

His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that. So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t — you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from.”

Of course, Kareem's comments caused quite the stir. He's one of the all-time NBA greats criticizing another all-time great. Who also happens to be on the Lakers.

By Sunday night, Kareem somewhat apologized for his critique of LeBron.



As of Monday morning, LeBorn has not responded publicly to Kareem's criticism and subsequent apology.