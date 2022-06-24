The debate about who is the greatest player of all time in the NBA has been a hot topic for many years. Some people point to LeBron James, others to Michael Jordan. There's also Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who's often included as well.

While on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kareem was asked to settle the G.O.A.T. debate. While he didn't exactly give a clear answer, he did drop an interesting fact that may have given a glimpse into his answer.

“I’m still the all-time leading scorer in the NBA and I only made one three-point shot.”

His remark is actually completely true. Of the 38,387 points scored by Abdul-Jabbar in his 20-year career, he only made one 3-point shot and he was 1-18 throughout his entire career. Kareem even mentioned that his lone 3-point shot, which happened in 1986, was actually an accident.

“And it was an accident. You know, I ran out to the corner to get a rebound, and I was out there all alone. They didn’t want to come guard me. I turned around and made the 3-pointer.”

Basketball has clearly changed over the years with the game having a more spread-out feel to it with the level of reliance on 3-pointers. In Kareem’s days, the 3-point shot was more of a rare sight to see as the game was more about challenging the defense and driving in towards the rim.

LeBron James is the closest to breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record with the possibility of surpassing him next season. James has racked up 37,062 points thus far, making him just 1,325 points shy of becoming the new all-time leading scorer in the NBA. Barring any significant missed time, James should without a doubt eclipse that mark.

Who's your pick for the G.O.A.T. in the NBA?