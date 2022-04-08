Skip to main content
Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Formally Apologizes to LeBron James

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Formally Apologizes to LeBron James

Cap issued an apology to LeBron James after heavily criticizing the superstar over the weekend.

Cap issued an apology to LeBron James after heavily criticizing the superstar over the weekend.

This past weekend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had some harsh words for how LeBron James handles himself as a prominent public figure. Considering the stature of Kareem and LeBron, Cap's comments were headline news. 

The six-time NBA champion issued an apology on Sunday evening, but issued a more formal apology on Monday in an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio. ESPN's Dave McMenamin was one of the first to report.

Kareem directly addressed his previous words. 

"It wasn't my intention to criticize LeBron in any way. He has done so much for the Black community as well as for the game of basketball. We may not always agree, but I want to wholeheartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him. And if he can accept that, I'll be very happy."

The NBA's all-time leading scorer admitted that he simply didn't get it "right" this past weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I've been talking to the press since high school, that's 60 years of making statements. And I haven't always gotten it right. And Sunday was one of those nights."

The Lakers icon was at Crypto.com Arena to give Carmelo Anthony the NBA Social Justice Champion award. His initial remarks about LeBron were spurned from questions from reporters.

As of Wednesday evening, LeBron hasn't publicly responded to Kareem's criticism or his apology. 

This likely won't be the last time LeBron and Kareem will be asked about each other. LeBron appears to be on track to overtake Kareem as the league's all-time leading scorer sometime next season.

Cap has no issues with LeBron eventually taking the crown from him:

"I'm all for him doing it." 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17976204_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Front Office Plans to Waive Veteran Forward Trevor Ariza This Week

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_17580165
News

Lakers: Charlotte Hornets Named as Potential Russell Westbrook Trade Partner

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Will Not Play Tonight Against Golden State

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_18005181
News

Lakers: Bill Simmons Believes LA Will, and Should, Fire GM Rob Pelinka

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_18028674
News

Lakers: New Orleans Pelicans Ruthlessly Troll Anthony Davis and LA

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: Vogel Likely Out; Second Potential LA Head Coach Candidate Emerges

By Eric EulauApr 7, 2022
USATSI_18028623
News

Lakers: Expert Gives LA A Very Dubious Honor After Playoff Elimination

By Eric EulauApr 6, 2022
USATSI_17173209
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Reveals Why DeMar DeRozan Decided Not to Sign with LA

By Eric EulauApr 6, 2022