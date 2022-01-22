Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Asks Fans For Patience As He Works on His Return

It's safe to say that adding in Kendrick Nunn will not magically save the Lakers season. But there's no doubt that they could use someone of his skill set, especially given the need for defense at the perimeter.

But Nunn has yet to make his Lakers debut this year due to a knee injury sustained during the preseason. That bone bruise has since become a big issue for Nunn who suffered a setback last week

But the Lakers are optimistic that he will make an impact this year. Nunn was so ready to join Los Angeles that he reportedly turned down bigger offers to come here. And after his most recent setback, he turned to Twitter to ask fans for patience as he works towards his season debut.

Lake Show I promise I want to be out there helping my team. Stay patient with me. This process has been just as frustrating for me. I’ll return as soon as I’m healthy! It’ll be worth the wait

At his best, Nunn can be a threat from deep while also putting up big scoring performances by the bundle. The Lakers would almost certainly be better off with him in the lineup and available off of the bench, but there is no telling when that will be.

But the hope is that even in the worst-case scenario, Nunn will be ready to go by the time playoffs roll around. Lakers fans can only hope that the team can hold on long enough to just barely squeak by into the playoffs thanks to a weaker Western Conference.