Lakers: Kendrick Perkins Thinks Los Angeles Needs to Move on From Russell Westbrook

Things are not good with the Los Angeles Lakers. They're easily the most disappointing team in basketball right now, and their roster health certainly isn't helping their case. But a series of five consecutive losses over the past week-plus has fans in an uproar.

Naturally, Lakers fans are looking for someone to put the blame on. And while there is plenty of blame to go around, it seems that Russell Westbrook is constantly under fire during losses.

Kendrick Perkins went as far as to say the Lakers need to move on from Russ, adding in that moving his contract makes that difficult. But he's far from the only NBA analyst to suggest such a bold move at this point in the season.

It’s not looking good. A move has to be made. I don’t think it’s Anthony Davis, I think it’s Russell Westbrook. I think they got to move on from him.

Westbrook has turned the ball over 22 times during the Lakers losing streak. And while he has dished out a bunch of assists in that same timespan, fans have grown tired of him giving up points. He's proven to be a defensive liability as well, often appearing lost on the court and letting his man slip away.

But the problem is certainly with Westbrook's contract if the Lakers are ready to give up on him. He is owed $44 million this season and has a player option for more than $47 million, putting him out of range for almost every team in basketball that is looking to compete.

The best solution right now seems to be making things work for the Lakers and Westbrook. But the outlook is bleak. If Russ can't figure out where he fits on this team almost 40 games into the season, who is to say he will ever figure it out?