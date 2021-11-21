Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Has A Little Bit of A Laugh at His Former Team's Failure

KCP clearly thought it was funny that his last team is struggling.

Things are not going well for the Lakers so far this year. With their latest loss to the Celtics on Friday night, they officially fell under 500 and look to be in a lot of trouble. Even with the lineup slowly getting healthy, things have not looked promising early on.

And there is still time to figure things out. But a defensive-minded coach with a team that isn't playing defense is certainly a concern. The Lakers also still seem to be struggling to find a role for Russell Westbrook when all of the big three are on the court.

But not everyone is unhappy with the Lakers early failures. When Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was asked about them being this bad early on, he couldn't even hold back his laughter.

KCP was traded to the Wizards as a part of the deal that sent Westbrook out to the Lakers. But he did make it a little more positive and address that he was happy with his team now.

“I’m happy where I’m at. I wasn’t really too upset about what happened with the trade. Brad is a great friend. We always talked about playing with each other. So it was no biggie for me already coming off a championship. It was time to move on.

KCP is enjoying a pretty good season with the Wizards early on, shooting 36 percent from three-point range and playing a lot of minutes. Good for him.