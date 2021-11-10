Lakers: Kevin Garnett's One Big Difference Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan

The Lakers got to see a whole lot of Kevin Garnett over the course of his 21 year NBA career. But his time with the Boston Celtics is really what cemented the feelings in Los Angeles towards the big man. He spent six seasons in Boston and won just one Championship, coming against LA in 2008.

Now 45 years old, Garnett has been out of the game for more than five years now. But that clearly hasn't stopped him from taking subtle shots at the Lakers when he gets the chance.

Garnett spoke with GQ this week about his entire career, including a funny story with the late Kobe Bryant. But he was also asked about the opportunity to play against two legends, and his different experiences with Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

It's a different level of respect. Michael Jordan I looked at as [expletive] God. And I thought he was my version of what basketball looked like. And with LeBron, it was more like the little homie. Here's the little homie growing up, and man, little homie is getting better than everybody! ... I definitely talked some [expletive] to him. I've definitely said some crazy [expletive] to him. He's definitely said some crazy [expletive] back to me.

The LeBron vs. MJ debate is something that will likely go on among NBA fans for decades to come. But getting the opinions of Hall of Famers like Kevin Garnett is always interesting to see. Everyone seems to have a different opinion depending on their experience with the two stars.

Just appreciate the talent.