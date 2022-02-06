Skip to main content
Lakers: Klay Thompson Gets Emotional Talking About Kobe Bryant After Passing His Three-Point Mark
Klay Thompson
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Klay Thompson Gets Emotional Talking About Kobe Bryant After Passing His Three-Point Mark

It's incredible the impact that Kobe Bryant had on the game of basketball. We live in a unique time where we get to see long-established veterans of the game talk about the Lakers legend while also seeing budding superstars talk about him as well. Across the league, there are so many guys that looked up to him in their careers. 

One of those guys is Klay Thompson. The Golden State Warriors guard just passed Kobe for number 20 on the list of all-time three-pointers made on Friday night. Thompson did it at just 31-years-old.

After the game, Thompson was asked about passing Kobe and what it meant to him. He was understandable a little emotional when he started talking about a guy that he looked up to so much in his career. 

Always a huge honor. I mean, we miss him so much. He was one of one. He's my biggest inspiration for playing basketball. We really miss him and Gigi.

Kobe is certainly missed across the NBA, and it seems like he is brought up weekly. His impact is very clear, and it's cool to see the next generation of players carrying on his legacy like this. 

It's also wild to think that with everything Kobe did, he still found a way to sink 1827 of his three-point attempts. He was never really known as a beyond-the-arc kind of shooter, but playing 20 years in the league will do that. 

We miss you every day, Bean. The whole league does. 

