Lakers: Kobe Bryant Estate and Nike Agree to New Deal

A large part of Kobe Bryant's incredible basketball legacy is his signature shoes. His shoes are regarded as one of the finest performance basketball shoes around and redefined low profile sneakers. Fans will be happy to know that that legacy will continue.

On Thursday, his wife, Vanessa Bryant, announced that the Kobe Bryant Estate has agreed to terms with Nike to continue their respective partnership with a post on Instagram.

In the announcement, she highlighted that Nike will be donating 100% of the net proceeds from the soon to be released Gianna Bryant shoes to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Nick DePaula, who covers the sneaker industry for ESPN and Boardroom, provided fans with their first glimpse of the shoes that will commemorate Gigi - The Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16".

In addition to donating the net proceeds, Nike and Vanessa Bryant will be building a youth basketball center in southern California.