Lakers: Kobe Bryant LLC Files 4 New Trademarks For a Mamba Themed Wine

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was always more than just a basketball player. At his soul, Kobe was a student of life. And as a student of life, he was always looking to prepare for life after basketball. And although that life was cut short by a tragic accident, Kobe made sure that his family was going to be taken care of.

There really is no better example of that than in Kobe's investment into Body Armor. The popular sports drink brought Bryant aboard and that investment has dwarfed his NBA earnings with the Lakers.

And now, Kobe Bryant LLC is expanding into a new drink. Vanessa Bryant and the company recently filed for 4 new trademarks, all of which would suggest that a Mamba-themed wine is heading for store shelves very soon.

Since Kobe's contract with Nike expired, Vanessa has been busy keeping up the Lakers' legends brand. She filed a trademark for the "Mamba and Mambacita" brand with the intention of starting a clothing brand for the daughter and father duo.

This latest trademark is another step towards keeping Kobe's legacy going by also supporting the family that was left behind by his passing.