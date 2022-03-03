Lakers: Kobe Bryant Reportedly Had a Deal to Join TNT as a Basketball Analyst

Kobe Bryant will forever be remembered as a student of the game. No matter where he was in his career, he was always looking for ways to improve and advance. Players around him while he played were lucky enough to have some of that wisdom imparted upon them.

But imagine what life would have been like if Kobe became an analyst after his career. Dedicated to his family and focusing on his daughters, it didn't really seem like Kobe was interested in a job in basketball, aside from coaching Gigi.

But Charles Barkley revealed on Draymond Green's podcast this week that Kobe did almost take a job in basketball. He accepted a job with TNT to become one of the analysts on Inside the NBA and only turned it down because of the extra stuff that came with it.

"I'm probably going to get in trouble for saying this, but this is like one of the little things we keep undercover. He [Kobe Bryant] actually signed with us. ...it's probably something that only like 10 people in the world know that, that he actually signed with us and he's like 'nah I'm not doing all that other bull----'."

That extra stuff that Chuck explained was promotion and being on radio shows aside from the show. That stuff sounds like it takes up most of the week, and we all know how much Kobe loved being with his family following his NBA career with the Lakers.

So while he never got that, it's fun to imagine what could have been. You're missed dearly, Bean.