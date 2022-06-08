Lakers: Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey Fetches Seven Figures at Auction

A unique Kobe Bryant collectable went up for auction recently, and sale price was high enough to make most people's hair curl. SCP Auctions facilitated the sale of a number eight jersey that Bryant wore during the his rookie season (1996-1997) and in two games in the 1997 playoffs.

Both the buyer and the seller wished to remain anonymous, but the jersey sold for $2.73M according to NBA.com.

Last year, a signed Kobe number eight jersey sold for $3.69M, the highest price ever for a basketball jersey.

In his rookie year, Kobe played in 71 games and averaged 7.6 points per game. He appeared in nine playoff games for the Lakers that year. LA lost to the Utah Jazz in five games in the Western Conference Semifinals.