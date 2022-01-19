Lakers: Kurt Rambis Pushing For More Lineups Featuring Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan

The Lakers are in need of some sort of change. While they did take down the Utah Jazz on Monday night, it's hard to ignore the fact that a team featuring LeBron James has struggled to get above the .500 mark this far into the season.

That has reportedly resulted in a lot of pressure falling onto Frank Vogel. While the team did pull out a big win, Vogel's job is very much in doubt and could ride on a game-to-game basis.

Lakers' senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis has also reportedly gotten heavily involved over the last few weeks as the team continues to struggle. This information comes via Dan Wolke and Broderick Turner of The LA Times. But in a now altered line, it was suggested that Rambis wanted some major adjustments to their lineup.

Rambis then attended the Lakers' pregame coaches meeting Monday at Crypto.com Arena. ...Rambis advocated for the Lakers to use larger lineups with Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The report from The LA Times has now been adjusted and does not include the portion about Dwight and DJ, oddly enough. The initial version also does not mention if Rambis meant having the two featured on the court separately more often or at the same time, which would be odd.

With Anthony Davis out, the Lakers have opted to go small very often. LeBron has spent a lot of time at center while Jordan and Howard haven't seen the floor very often at all. And while using Howard could certainly carry defensive upside, the use of Jordan seems questionable at best.

It will be interesting to see if Vogel's lineup changes at all on Wednesday night against the Pacers.