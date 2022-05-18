Lakers: Kyrie Irving Admits His Immaturity Cost He and LeBron Titles

At it's height, the Kyrie Irving-LeBron James tandem was a perennial title contender that beat a dynastic Golden State Warriors in it's prime. But then, Kyrie wanted to get out of LeBron's shadow and lead a team of his own.

Cleveland shipped Kyrie to Boston in exchange for Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic, and a pair of draft picks, one of which was first rounder that was used to select Collin Sexton.

Just like that, after three-straight NBA Finals appearances, the Kyrie-LeBron era was over.

On a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, hosted by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, Irving stated that his immaturity cut short what should've been a continued run of success in Cleveland.

“If I was in the same maturity line and understanding of who I am, and I look back, we definitely, definitely would’ve won more championships, because there would’ve been a better man-to-man understanding about what I’m going through. I didn’t know how to share my emotions. I didn’t know how to do that. So instead of sharing, I isolated myself.

Irving regrets not being more communicative with LeBron during their time as teammates, especially when it came to their collective future.

“We didn’t talk during that time. When I look back on what I was going through at that time, I wish I did, because it would’ve been a good understanding of what the future will hold for both of us and we know how much power we both had together. Me and him in the league together running Cleveland, and then being able to put a better team together every single year would’ve definitely been worth it.”

What's done is done, but it's hard to believe that LeBron and Kyrie wouldn't have had more opportunities to win a championship or two if they had stayed in Cleveland.