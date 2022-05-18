Skip to main content
Lakers: Kyrie Irving Admits His Immaturity Cost He and LeBron Titles

Lakers: Kyrie Irving Admits His Immaturity Cost He and LeBron Titles

Kyrie Irving believes that he and LeBron James left rings on the table.

Kyrie Irving believes that he and LeBron James left rings on the table.

At it's height, the Kyrie Irving-LeBron James tandem was a perennial title contender that beat a dynastic Golden State Warriors in it's prime. But then, Kyrie wanted to get out of LeBron's shadow and lead a team of his own.

Cleveland shipped Kyrie to Boston in exchange for Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic, and a pair of draft picks, one of which was first rounder that was used to select Collin Sexton. 

Just like that, after three-straight NBA Finals appearances, the Kyrie-LeBron era was over.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, hosted by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, Irving stated that his immaturity cut short what should've been a continued run of success in Cleveland. 

“If I was in the same maturity line and understanding of who I am, and I look back, we definitely, definitely would’ve won more championships, because there would’ve been a better man-to-man understanding about what I’m going through. I didn’t know how to share my emotions. I didn’t know how to do that. So instead of sharing, I isolated myself. 

Irving regrets not being more communicative with LeBron during their time as teammates, especially when it came to their collective future. 

“We didn’t talk during that time. When I look back on what I was going through at that time, I wish I did, because it would’ve been a good understanding of what the future will hold for both of us and we know how much power we both had together. Me and him in the league together running Cleveland, and then being able to put a better team together every single year would’ve definitely been worth it.” 

What's done is done, but it's hard to believe that LeBron and Kyrie wouldn't have had more opportunities to win a championship or two if they had stayed in Cleveland. 

In This Article (3)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_17645797_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Compares Giannis Antetokounmpo to Peak LeBron James

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_7634944_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Reveals the Most Challenging Moment of His Storied Career

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_7201405_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq Blasts Comparisons of James Harden and Joel Embiid to Kobe-Shaq Era

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_18006102_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Brandon Ingram Trolls LA on Pelicans Twitter in NBA Draft Lottery Video

By Eric EulauMay 17, 2022
USATSI_11986282_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Tom Brady Jokingly Calls out LeBron James for Sports Challenge

By Eric EulauMay 17, 2022
USATSI_9770395_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Bucks Insider Highlights Why Charles Lee Could Succeed as LA Head Coach

By Eric EulauMay 17, 2022
USATSI_18042298_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Not Trading Russell Westbrook This Summer Becoming a 'Real' Possibility

By Eric EulauMay 16, 2022
USATSI_8878133_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Comparing the Jeanie Buss and Jim Buss Eras

By Eric EulauMay 16, 2022