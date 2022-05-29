Lakers: Kyrie Irving Gives LeBron James a Big Compliment

LeBron James is one of the most influential people in the NBA. Not only is he powerful on the court, but also off the court. After moving around the league, he has been able to play with some talented athletes. One of those talented athletes, Kyrie Irving talked about how James has helped him on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast.

“…I definitely feel like me learning from him helped accelerate my understanding of the game that we’re in, the business that we’re in. Because I was watching him deal with it in front of the camera, off the camera. Being LeBron James, that comes with its own responsibility.”

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James did not play with each other for too long, but clearly the time that they spent together stuck with Irving. During the interview, Irving continued and talked about the possibility of him ending up in LA if he did not leave Cleveland.

“I’d probably be in L.A. right now. I’d probably be traveling with his backpack. Nah, I’m joking, man. That was a time in my career that I look back on, and we’ve had conversations, me and Bron, plenty of conversations. …That’s my dog, shout out to Bron, man."

No matter where each of these players goes in their careers, there will always be mutual respect. Kyrie Irving has been in the league for a long time now, but so has LeBron James. Since James has proved time and time again that he is a powerful player and leader, it only makes sense that he would have such a big impact on not only Irving but the entire league.