Lakers: LA Columnist Suggests that Fixing LA's Roster is 'Impossible'

At the end of the 2021-22 season, fans expected something to change for LA. Whether it was the organization parting ways with players, or the Lakers finding a way to make this team work how it is. No matter what, something needed to happen. Then, with the hiring of Darvin Ham, there was some hope that this new leadership could cause some postive change. However, when it comes to how the Lakers are going to figure out the roster, some are not as optimistic.

According to Dylan Hernandez from The LA Times, the Lakers will most likely struggle over the offseason trying to fix the mistakes made with this roster.

"The Lakers aren’t as old now, at least, with several of their creaky-kneed players out of contract. Rob Pelinka and LeBron James will now have to repair their Frankenstein roster that resulted in one of the most disastrous seasons in franchise history. The task could very well be impossible. The Lakers basically have to rebuild a car and all they have is an old engine and a couple of worn-down tires."

The Lakers will probably still have Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis as starters next season, but if these powerful athletes can stay healthy and work together to find the right communication, then the front office may not need to look to fix the roster.