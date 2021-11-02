Lakers: LA County Agrees to Pay $2.5 Million Settlement in the Kobe Bryant Crash Lawsuit

The battle over the death of Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant and the 8 other victims of a helicopter crash in January of 2020 continues. While Vanessa Bryant continues her lawsuit over the handling of the incident and the photographs taken by first responders, there was a settlement today.

ESPN is reporting that the County of Los Angeles has agreed to pay out $2.5 million to surviving members of two families involved in the crash. The Altobelli and Mauser families had filed a lawsuit over emotional distress after members of the LA County sheriff's department shared images taken at the scene of the crash.

The settlements will pay $1.25 million to Matthew Mauser and $1.25 million will be shared by J.J. Altobelli and Alexis Altobelli, siblings who lost their mother, father, and sister in the crash. Meanwhile, the battle in court for Vanessa Bryant continues.

A judge recently rejected LA County's request for an independent psychiatric exam for Vanessa. That trial is set to begin in February of next year.