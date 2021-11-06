Lakers: LA County Officials Now Wants This From Vanessa Bryant

Just after the federal court denied a motion for Vanessa Bryant to undergo an independent psychiatric exam to prove her emotional distress was caused by county deputies’ misconduct, county officials are now seeking for Bryant to produce her therapy records.

Skip Miller, a lawyer for the County said this was standard practice for them to seek this sort of request especially for claims of emotional distress.

"The County continues to have nothing but the deepest sympathy for the enormous grief Ms. Bryant suffered as a result of the tragic helicopter accident. Our motion for access to her medical records, however, is a standard request in lawsuits where a plaintiff demands millions of dollars for claims of emotional distress. I have an obligation to take this step to defend the County.''

Bryant’s attorney argued that therapy records dating back to a decade, show little relevance to what the County is trying to prove, and that the County’s latest request was simply “a tactic to intimidate Plaintiff into dropping her claims.” The County is basically exhausting another avenue to try to avoid having this go to a trial that is scheduled in February. If Bryant is forced to show therapy records, that would mean it would be public knowledge, and her attorney’s claims that this is intimidation does have credence.

The origins of this civil case go back to when County sheriff deputies showed pictures of the crash site to other co-workers and a bartender. Vanessa is arguing that the photos were actually shared with much more people: attendees at an awards show party, a city firefighter, and the niece of a deputy a customer at a Norwalk bar.

US Magistrate Judge Charles Eick is set to discuss this motion on November 26.