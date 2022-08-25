Vanessa Bryant, widow of late Lakers great Kobe Bryant, got a big win Wednesday in her federal court case against Los Angeles County.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that L.A. County was ordered to compensate Vanessa Bryant to the tune of $16 million today. A jury unanimously ruled that the she had suffered emotional distress when it was revealed that first responders had taken graphic photos of the fallout from the January 26, 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant, as well as all seven other souls on board.

LA County firefighters and sheriff's deputies reportedly shared crash images with colleagues, significant others, and even a bartender.

"I live in fear every day of being on social media and these popping up," Bryant said during her testimony for the 11-day trial. "I live in fear of my daughters being on social media and these popping up."

The jury also awarded an additional $15 million in compensatory damages to Bryant's co-defendant Chris Chester, whose daughter and wife also perished in the accident.

The decision being reached today of all days is appropriate. August 24th of course marks Kobe Bryant Day in the city of Los Angeles, celebrating the life and basketball career of the 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion. Bryant's two jersey numbers, eight and 24, are both retired in the Crypto.com Arena rafters along with other L.A. greats.

Vanessa Bryant's attorneys offered no comment to reporters gathered outside the courthouse following today's ruling. "We're grateful for a jury and a judge who gave us a fair trial," Jerry Jackson, attorney for Chris Chester, told journalists (per Wojnarowksi).