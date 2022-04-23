Skip to main content
Lakers: LA G-Leaguer Hopes to Be the Next Alex Caruso

Mason Jones is hoping to become the latest LA two-way player to make an impact in the NBA.

There were many lessons to be learned from the Lakers catastrophe of a season. For one, the team needs to get younger and not overly rely on aging veterans. Mason Jones of the G-League South Bay Lakers hopes to be a factor in how the front office constructs next season's roster.

In his exit interview, Jones drew the parallels between he and standout guard Caruso.

“It’s big because it’s crazy, I feel like me and Alex Caruso are going down the same path. He was one of the best players in the G-League before the year he got that one year experience with the parent [team] and the growth that he had in the G League really helped him with the Lakers and now a days, with the Bulls.”

Caruso has been a key cog for the Chicago Bulls and is a big factor in why the sixth-seeded Bulls are currently tied in their series against the Bucks.

This past year with the South Bay Lakers, Jones averaged averaged 25.5 points per game and earned a spot on the All G-League first team. 

The undrafted guard, who previously played for the Rockets and 76ers, talked about the feedback he got from general manager Rob Pelinka and his staff.

"It was good feedback today. The biggest thing was continue to work on my body. Which is what I want to do. That was really it, just making sure I continue to get my body fat down which is the next step and my goal in year three."

Jones played just 51 minutes for the Lakers this year, but got substantial minutes in the final two games of the season. In that pair of games, Jones averaged 11 points on 71.4% shooting. 

The bulk of those points came from attacking the rim. He averaged 6.5 free throw attempts per game. According to Basketball Reference, 40% of his field-goal attempts were within 10 feet of the basket.

Jones has a long road ahead of him to earn a spot on the Lakers, but 

