The Lakers didn't turn to a head coaching retread, nor did they expend any of their limited draft capital to lure a current head coach on another team to Los Angeles. Instead, the Lakers front office turned to Darvin Ham. A NBA lifer who played for six teams during his eight-year playing career.

There were plenty of reactions from fans, analysts, and media members. LeBron James quickly tweeted his support of the hire. Bill Plaschke, one of the biggest names in the LA media, wrote a column for The LA Times that deemed the hiring of Ham as "nuts", but a good kind of "nuts".

"At first glance, the hiring of former bench warmer and anonymous assistant Darvin Ham as the Lakers’ new head coach Friday appears to be nuts."

Plaschke noted why it could also be the "perfect" hire.

"After all, the Lakers are arguably the league’s nuttiest operation. Maybe they can harness their crazy with crazy. Maybe their shrewd veterans can be shaken up by an untested innocent. Maybe this team with seemingly no chance at winning a championship needs a coach with nothing to lose."

Ham is known as a coach who's more than willing to challenge his players, but also one who has a reputation of developing relationships with his players.

His biggest challenge, besides retaining the respect of LeBron James throughout the season, is figuring out how to get the most out of his most ill-fitting piece currently on the roster - Russell Westbrook.

Lakers fans can litigate Westbrook's 2021-2022 performance over a cold pint or two to their hearts content, but the fact is, Westbrook was helped LA lose more often than he helped LA win.

The Lakers front office is relying on Ham to fix Westbrook, continue to win over LeBron, keep Anthony Davis, and to top it off, contend for a championship.

Plaschke's right, you would have to be nuts to take this job.