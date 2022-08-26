Lakers: LA Insider Proposes Westbrook Friendly Lineup to Maximize His Skillset

The Lakers will play with what they have and as of right now Russell Westbrook remains on the Lakers roster. Despite all the different trade rumors and scenarios, the Lakers should plan on implementing Westbrook into their lineups and an LA Insider has a solution of how to utilize the former MVP.

Westbrook's biggest weakness last season was his ability to space the floor shooting just under 30 percent from the 3-point line 3.4 attempts per game. His speed and ball handling is still there, so what better way to couple this than by adding shooters around Westbrook and play a 4-out formation.

The spacing lineup, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, would consist of Westbrook, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., Anthony Davis and Thomas Bryant. This of course assumes Westbrook is still on the team next season which still remains to be seen.

The lineup consists of the projected starters except Brown replaces LeBron James to make Westbrook the primary ball handler. A great way to have James rest while giving Westbrook the pieces around him to roam free (quotes via The Athletic).

"Westbrook and Davis are surrounded by three shooters, creating the ideal environment for them to operate in the pick-and-roll and run various two-man actions. Reaves and Brown can handle the more difficult perimeter assignments, leaving Westbrook to roam and help. Davis’ defensive brilliance and Bryant’s size prop up the back-line defense."

The Lakers have struggled without James in the lineup, but with this lineup it hopefully gives James more time to rest especially considering he's entering his 20th season and the Lakers need him for a deep push in the playoffs.