Lakers: LA Insiders List Scott Brooks As Potential Head Coaching Candidate

Would it truly be a weekend without another name getting adding to the ever-growing list of candidates for the Lakers head coaching vacancy?

In an article written today by The LA Times' Dan Woike and Brad Turner, the two reported that Scott Brooks could be one of the names the Lakers consider.

"Former Portland coach Terry Stotts, former Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks, former Lakers coach Mike Brown and Utah assistant Alex Jensen also might be considered."

The three names that have dominated much of the Lakers head coaching discussions is a trio of guys currently coaching their respective teams in the playoffs: Quin Snyder (Utah), Nick Nurse (Toronto), and Doc Rivers (76ers). All three are currently under contract, which adds some complexity for the Lakers.

Brooks was Russell Westbrook's head coach for the first seven years of Westbrook's career. Brooks compiled a 545-338 record during his tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder and helped lead the team to the 2012 NBA Finals.

Brooks' familiarity with Westbrook, and also handling superstar egos, could make him one of the stronger candidates in the Lakers head coaching search.

This isn't the first time the Lakers have been linked to Scott Brooks. Back in March, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers wanted to hire Brooks as an assistant for Frank Vogel's staff.

The Lakers were reportedly outbid by the Portland Trail Blazers for Brooks' services. It was also stated that the former Thunder and Wizards coach was given a larger role as an assistant with the Trail Blazers than he would've had with LA.

Considering the tumult of Westbrook's first year with the Lakers, many insiders have wondered aloud if the experiment would have gone differently with Brooks on the staff. A coach that understands the intricacies of coaching Russ better than most.

According to general manger Rob Pelinka, the Lakers aren't in a rush to make their hire, but it sounds like Brooks might be in the mix.