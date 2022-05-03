Lakers: LA Times Features Touching Full Page Tribute to Gianna Bryant

Some things are important than sports. Even when the LA Kings are about to play their first playoff game. Even when the Dodgers regular season are 21 games into the regular season. On Sunday, the sports section of the LA Times published a full page tribute to the late Gianna Bryant on what would've been her 16th birthday.

The LA Times Dan Woike posted a photo of the touching homage.

The tribute was stylized similarly to Kobe Bryant's "Dear Basketball" short film that earned Kobe an Oscar. Instead of beginning "Dear Basketball", the poem begins with "Dear Gianna".

Nike also released a short video of Vanessa Bryant narrating the poem.

Nike and the Bryant estate have also teamed up for the release of the Mambacita Sweet 16. The shoes reportedly sold out in two minutes accoridng to the Mamba & Mambacity Sports Foundation instagram account. It's the first Bryant shoe release since Kobe and Gianna's passing.