Lakers: League Rule Could Prevent LeBron James from Winning Scoring Title

LeBron has done many noteworthy in his career. Before his ankle injury, he was on the precipice of doing something he hasn't done since the 2007-2008 season - win the NBA scoring title.

Entering play on Friday, LeBron was tied with the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo for tops in the league in scoring average (30.1 PPG). But as veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein pointed out on Thursday, LeBron has to play in at least three more games to officially qualify for the scoring title.

The 18-time All-Star has played in 55 of LA's 76 games this season. The bulk of his missed games, before the recent ankle injury, came from recurring soreness in his left knee.

LeBron has missed three of the Lakers last four games. He did not play in LA's road games in Dallas and Utah earlier this week due to a sprained ankle he suffered last Sunday against the Pelicans. LeBron finished the New Orleans game, but was hobbled enough by the injury to miss two crucial games as the Lakers try to back their way into the NBA play-in tournament.

As of early Friday afternoon, LeBron was listed as "Questionable" for the Lakers home matchup against the Pelicans.

Winning the scoring title at 37-year-young would be a remarkable achievement for James. It would continue to not only cement his status as one of the greats of the game, but also as a player who played at an elite level for nearly two decades. LeBron's longevity already is truly mind-boggling, but a scoring title well past 30 would be something else.

He'll need to get back on the court first, and then continue his scoring onslaught.