Lakers: LeBron James a Game-Time Decision; Carmelo Available for Wizards Matchup

LeBron is not a sure bet to play tonight as the Lakers take on the Washington Wizards, but Carmelo Anthony should be back on the court.

The Lakers are fresh off an exhilarating road win over the Raptors. Friday's victory was their first road win since January 25th. Today, they might be going for two-in-a-row without their best player.

Multiple Lakers reporters, including the LA Times' Brad Turner, state that LeBron James is a game-time decision for today's Wizards game. 

Sitting the second leg of road back-to-backs is understandable, for better or worse, in this day and age of basketball. Be that as it may, The Athletic's Bill Oram threw out an interesting theory for why LeBron might be sitting this game out. LeBron is just 19 points away from passing Hall-of-Fame forward, and one-time Laker, Karl Malone for second-most all-time. 

This isn't that far-fetched considering how calculated LeBron James can be in everything he does and says. Nothing is ever by accident. The allure of passing Malone for his hometown team, and the franchise he started his career with, could be considerable.

Carmelo Anthony Returns

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell tweeted that Carmelo Anthony is available for tonight's game in Washington. Carmelo missed the Toronto game due to a non-COVID illness.

Trudell also reported that Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle) and Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle) are active tonight.

Wayne Ellington (illness) is out according to SBNation's Harrison Faigen. 

