Lakers: LeBron James Admits He Felt Like a Rookie in His Return From Injury

The Lakers did not show up to play in Boston on Friday night. After a decent first half in which they kept pace and scored often, they completely melted down in the third quarter. That led to Los Angeles getting blown out by 22 points and walking away with another loss to fall below 500.

But one positive for that game was getting LeBron James back into the lineup. James has been out for the last two weeks with an abdominal strain that limited him greatly. He felt good enough to go after going through his pregame routine and was cleared to play.

LeBron scored 23 points and picked up six boards in 32 minutes. After the game, the 36-year-old admitted that he felt a little bit like a rookie being back out there again,

Obviously, being out 2½ weeks, it felt like a rookie again, kind of just being away from the game. But excited. Physically, I felt OK. Good enough to know that I could trust my body and get out and play tonight. So, I’m more or less looking to see how I feel tomorrow when I wake up. That is the telltale sign if I’m moving in the right direction with my injury.

Given the way that the Lakers have been playing lately, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them play it safe with him. The last thing they need is to push him and have him miss more time.

But getting him back in there is a good step towards where they want to be. But Friday night was not.