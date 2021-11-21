Lakers: LeBron James Again Listed as Questionable

The King looked good in his first game back after a ten-game absence with an abdominal strain. He shot 10-18 from the field, but only took three shots in the paint. Playing in 32 minutes, he did not ease into game shape as he got his normal assortment of minutes.

After the game, James said he felt like a rookie out on the court, after a multi-week absence. He also mentioned how he wanted to see how he felt the day after.

“I’m more looking forward to seeing how I feel tomorrow when I wake up. That is the telltale sign of if I’m moving in the right direction with my injury.”

The Lakers listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against Detroit Pistons. There has not been any updates publicly on how James felt over the weekend after playing on Friday evening.

The Lakers have been known to list players that aren't 100% as questionable. Anthony Davis and LeBron James has continuously been labeled as questionable the past two years, yet the majority of the time, they would suit and play unlimited minutes.

With the Lakers still winless on the road trip, it seems likely James will suit up and play to try and help the team get back on the winning track. But then again, they will be playing the lowly Pistons, who are considered one of the worse teams in the league.