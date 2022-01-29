Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Out of the Lineup Tonight in Charlotte
Player(s)
LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Out of the Lineup Tonight in Charlotte

This is less than ideal.

This is less than ideal.

A bumpy road trip for the Laker might be getting a whole lot bumpier. After getting blown out by the 76ers on Thursday night without LeBron James, they head into Charlotte without any help.

The Lakers were already going to be without Malik Monk who is resting a sore groin. He is coming off of a poor shooting performance and they likely want to give him some time off before moving on to Atlanta on Sunday. 

Now, they will once again be without LeBron James. It seems as the Lakers are giving him some extra time to rest up from a sore knee. The last thing they would want to do right now is to push the guy that has carried them for most of the year. 

Read More

The Lakers will also be without Anthony Davis. Just two games into his return from an MCL sprain, AD had to go to the locker room following a dunk in Philly. They currently have him sitting out with wrist soreness. 

So as it stands, they will not have Monk, James, or Davis available tonight. That leaves Russell Westbrook as the guy to sort of carry the weight for the Lakers tonight. Less than ideal for a team that's doing everything they can just to keep their heads above water. 

The Lakers will get a break on Saturday before heading out to play the Hawks on Sunday in Atlanta. After that, they finally get to return home to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at home in Los Angeles. 

Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Out of the Lineup Tonight in Charlotta

1 minute ago
USATSI_17564320
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Believes Frank Vogel Will Finish Season in LA

1 hour ago
USATSI_17532676
News

Lakers Trying to Acquire Buddy Hield with Talen Horton-Tucker Trade Package

2 hours ago
Carmelo Anthony
News

Lakers: Why a Philadelphia Fan Was Ejected For Taunting Carmelo Anthony

3 hours ago
malik monk usa today 2021
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Out Tonight in Charlotte, LeBron James and Anthony Davis Questionable

4 hours ago
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers Anthony Davis on How He is Feeling After His First Two Games Back

6 hours ago
USATSI_4334993
News

Lakers: One Very Underrated Part of Kobe Bryant's Incredible NBA Career

9 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Vote Team Captain of the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game

21 hours ago