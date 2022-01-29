Lakers: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Out of the Lineup Tonight in Charlotta

A bumpy road trip for the Laker might be getting a whole lot bumpier. After getting blown out by the 76ers on Thursday night without LeBron James, they head into Charlotte without any help.

The Lakers were already going to be without Malik Monk who is resting a sore groin. He is coming off of a poor shooting performance and they likely want to give him some time off before moving on to Atlanta on Sunday.

Now, they will once again be without LeBron James. It seems as the Lakers are giving him some extra time to rest up from a sore knee. The last thing they would want to do right now is to push the guy that has carried them for most of the year.

The Lakers will also be without Anthony Davis. Just two games into his return from an MCL sprain, AD had to go to the locker room following a dunk in Philly. They currently have him sitting out with wrist soreness.

So as it stands, they will not have Monk, James, or Davis available tonight. That leaves Russell Westbrook as the guy to sort of carry the weight for the Lakers tonight. Less than ideal for a team that's doing everything they can just to keep their heads above water.

The Lakers will get a break on Saturday before heading out to play the Hawks on Sunday in Atlanta. After that, they finally get to return home to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at home in Los Angeles.