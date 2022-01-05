Lakers: LeBron James Appears on Stage at Giveon's Performance

Playing for the Lakers just has a certain kind of lifestyle that's different from the rest of the league. Unlike playing for a team like the Bucks or Cavaliers, there are just certain things that come with a life based in Los Angeles.

But it's not surprising to see the stars that come through the Lakers organization taking to the lifestyle. Many of them were just built for this. LeBron James is certainly one of those guys.

So when R&B singer Giveon invited the Lakers star out on stage during his performance this week, it was kind of great. Especially when LBJ when in for a hug and towered over the popular singer.

LeBron was enjoying his Lakers day off and made the appearance at the LA Live show. Giveon had to get him to come out on stage, chanting his name until the star walked out across the stage.

Such an LA moment for an LA type of guy.