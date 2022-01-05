Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: LeBron James Appears on Stage at Giveon's Performance

    Lakers: LeBron James Appears on Stage at Giveon's Performance

    The King doing king things.

    The King doing king things.

    Playing for the Lakers just has a certain kind of lifestyle that's different from the rest of the league. Unlike playing for a team like the Bucks or Cavaliers, there are just certain things that come with a  life based in Los Angeles. 

    But it's not surprising to see the stars that come through the Lakers organization taking to the lifestyle. Many of them were just built for this. LeBron James is certainly one of those guys. 

    So when R&B singer Giveon invited the Lakers star out on stage during his performance this week, it was kind of great. Especially when LBJ when in for a hug and towered over the popular singer. 

    Read More

    LeBron was enjoying his Lakers day off and made the appearance at the LA Live show. Giveon had to get him to come out on stage, chanting his name until the star walked out across the stage. 

    Such an LA moment for an LA type of guy. 

    lebron-socialmedia
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Appears on Stage at Giveon's Performance

    45 seconds ago
    austin reaves 11-4-21
    News

    Lakers: Austin Reaves Draws Inspiration from Alex Caruso

    1 hour ago
    lakers court logo usa today
    News

    Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals the Disappointing Reason Why the Magic Lost Him to LA

    3 hours ago
    reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
    News

    Lakers Austin Reaves Discusses the Impact of His COVID Related Absence

    4 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 12-28-21
    News

    Lakers: LA Team Official Says Argument Between LeBron James and Phil Handy Is Overblown

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_12716280
    News

    Lakers: Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis to Decide Roster Decisions This Week

    6 hours ago
    malik monk usa today 12-25-21
    News

    Lakers: Malik Monk's Interesting Reason For Not Having Tattoos on His Right Arm

    7 hours ago
    Kuzma
    News

    Lakers: Did Los Angeles Make a Mistake Moving on From Kyle Kuzma?

    8 hours ago