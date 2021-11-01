Lakers: LeBron James Approaching Some Crazy Statistical Milestones

When an NBA player somehow plays 19 seasons in the league, their career statistics for sure add up, and they start entering career milestones. Just last Sunday, in his 19th season, Carmelo Anthony surpassed Moses Malone for 9th all time in scoring.

Courtesy of our friends at Lakers Reddit, LeBron James is set to surpass several statistical landmarks within this regular season. As long as James stays relatively healthy and plays in roughly around 60 of the 82 games, most of the listed milestones could be reached in a couple months.

James needs just one more triple double to reach 100 for his career. He is already fifth all time on the list. His teammate Russell Westbrook leads all players with 186 career triple doubles.

LeBron currently sits 1,458 points behind Karl Malone for second all-time in points. If he averages about 26 points a game, he should be able to surpass Malone in under 60 games.

If he plays in roughly around 50 games this season and averages less than 6 rebounds a game, he should be able to hit 10,000 total rebounds.

Just like his rebounds, James is closing in on 10,000 assists as well. Currently sitting at 9,720 assists, he could hit that five-digit landmark if he averages about six assists a game the next 50 games.

Currently, the King sits at 986 career blocks. He is just 14 blocks away from reaching 1,000 blocks for his career.

LeBron is set to hit marks of 40K points, 10K rebounds, 10K assists, 1K steals, and 1K blocks within 20 seasons in the NBA. Remember all of these statistics do not even account for playoff statistics. It would be hard to fathom any player getting to these numbers in their careers, but LeBron is a once in a generational talent. Hopefully, the King can stay healthy this season so we can witness these landmark milestones getting reached.