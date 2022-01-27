Lakers: LeBron James' Availability In Doubt Tonight Against the 76ers

The Lakers will be looking to continue a decent road trip tonight as they head into Philly to take on the 76ers. They should be riding high after beating the Nets at home in Brooklyn, but there are plenty of challenges to face in this one.

Philadelphia is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this year, and they're a tough matchup for Los Angeles. Joel Embiid is currently riding an incredible scoring streak, averaging 34.5 points per game in January and scoring 38-plus in his last 4 games.

The Lakers could also potentially be without LeBron James in this game. James was listed as questionable on the injury report today with soreness in his left knee. It's unclear if that's any concern right now aside from basic aches and pains.

If the Lakers do have to play without Bron, it could be a really tough night for them. James has been their most productive member on the offensive side of the ball, and he stepped up his defense with Anthony Davis back in the lineup in Brooklyn.

James is averaging over 30 points per game in the month of January and has repeatedly been the Lakers' top scorer. Without him, Los Angeles likely wouldn't have 6 wins to their name to start off the new year.

That also creates a problem on defense, especially in trying to control Joel Embiid. AD will likely draw that matchup, but not having James on the floor would open up space for Embiid in a way that the Lakers might not be able to stop.

Hope for the best in this one, a win over a team this good would be huge for the Lakers' energy on the long road trip.