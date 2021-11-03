Lakers: LeBron James Back in the Lineup On Tuesday Night Against the Rockets

For whatever reason, the schedule makers in the NBA decided to have two games between the Lakers and Rockets this week. Not only that but both of those contests are being played at Staples Center.

And while it's an odd decision, the Lakers will certainly take the homecourt advantage with their slow start to the season. Los Angeles came out firing on all cylinders on Sunday night against Houston, forcing 27 turnovers and keeping the Rockets' offense on their heels.

On Tuesday night, they will also have LeBron James in the lineup again. The Lakers had listed him on the injury report with a sore ankle on Monday. That is the same ankle that was rolled up on during the contest against the Grizzlies over a week ago.

LBJ missed a pair of road games after that injury, the same ankle that he hurt during their run last year. James had to miss significant time because of that injury.

But he's back tonight and the Lakers will look to win another game and keep them going on the road to Portland this Saturday. Before that, they welcome the Thunder into town on Thursday.