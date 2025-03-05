Lakers' LeBron James Becomes First Player in NBA History to Score 50K Career Points
If you thought LeBron James' legacy couldn't grow even more, think again.
The Lakers superstar forward keeps breaking the record books, and he did so on Tuesday in front of the home crowd against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans.
James has become the first player ever to score 50,000 points in the NBA.
His total 50,000-plus points combined come in the regular season and playoffs.
James became the all-time leading scorer in the NBA two years ago when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record after the mark stood for 39 years.
In the playoffs, James broke Michael Jordan's all-time playoff scoring record on May 25, 2017, after the mark had stood for 19 years.
James is approaching 42K points in the regular season and is over 8K points in the playoffs. With much time left in the regular season and the playoffs a likelihood for the Lakers, he is not close to being done climbing this mountain.
The Lakers superstar is arguably playing some of the best basketball of his career. James' mark in February is his highest average in a calendar month since January 2022 (33.8 ppg) and his top shooting marks since March 2024 (57.1 percent field goal and 45.5 percent three-point).
During the month of February, he became the first player in league history to have multiple 40+ point games at age 40 or higher. Michael Jordan is the only other 40-year-old with a 40+ point game with a record 43-point performance on Feb. 21, 2003.
Not only that, but James took home the award for Western Conference Player of the Month.
In 12 games in the month of February, he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 55.5 percent shooting and 44.3 percent from 3-point range.
James has been incredible in the season, averaging 24.8 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three.
James is in the 22nd season of his career, and yet he finds new ways to evolve his game. There is nothing the former No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft hasn't done.
He is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, a 20-time All-NBA team member, and a member of the 7th Anniversary Team.
