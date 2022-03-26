Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Breaks Down His Patented 'Parachute' Fadeaway

LeBron James has a unique off-the-dribble fadeaway that he calls his "parachute" shot.

All season long, LeBron James has led the Lakers offensively. Through Friday, the 37-year-old is leading scorer in the NBA (30.0 PPG). In his most recent game, a 131-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Monday, LeBron showed off the shot that he's perfected.

Traditionally, the shot would be described as a fadeaway. LeBron however, has a different name for his off-the-dribble fadeaway that he employs against longer defenders. James explained why he calls it the "parachute" shot in the post game press conference following his 38 point triple-double against Cleveland. 

"The ones that I was shooting tonight, it's more like a parachute. I kind of jump and fade and parachute my momentum away from my defender. The reason for that is Cleveland has a lot of length. You have to be careful going into the paint against Markkanen, versus Mobley, versus Moses - they got a lot of length. Stevens and also Okoro, those guys are lengthy in what they can do [on defense]. Being able to have that patented shot where I can get away from them at anytime, works well for me and it works well for our team."

At this time, it's unknown whether or not LeBron has filed for the patent, but it is an incredible weapon in his offensive arsenal. 

Especially since opposing defenders constantly have to worry about LeBron bull-rushing his way to the rim. The parachute shot seems to be partially built off of the fear of yielding an easy layup to LeBron. As the defender takes a half-step to continue retreating towards the rim, LeBron pivots away for a jumper with plenty of space between he and the defender.

It also doesn't hurt that James is 6'9" with ball-handling skills of a point guard, the footwork of power forward, and the speed of a NFL wide receiver. 

LeBron is banking on his parachute shot safely landing the Lakers in the play-in tournament. 

