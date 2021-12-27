Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: LeBron James Breaks Kobe Bryants’ All-Time Christmas Scoring Record
    Publish date:

    Lakers: LeBron James Breaks Kobe Bryants’ All-Time Christmas Scoring Record

    It did not take long for LeBron James to surpass Kobe Bryants' record.
    Author:

    It did not take long for LeBron James to surpass Kobe Bryants' record.

    Despite another disappointing loss to Brooklyn on Christmas, LeBron James stans had reason to celebrate.

    LeBron James finished with a mammoth stat line of 39 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. He singlehandedly almost led his team to a comeback win, when the team was already down 23 in the fourth quarter.

    Coming into the game, James trailed Kobe Bryant by 13 points to become the all-time leader in points scored on Christmas. Midway through the second quarter, James tied Bryant’s record with a layup. Then with 3:52 left in the second quarter, James surpassed that record while shooting a pair at the charity stripe.

    Read More

    Bryant was previously the leader in points on Christmas with 396 points in 16 games. In his own 16th Christmas game, James now stands alone as the leader in that department with 422 points. Kevin Durant, who was absent from the game because of health and safety protocols, has 299 points, good for second as an active player.

    Obviously, this is a record that does not compare with all the accolades James has. Four-time MVP, 17-time All-NBA, 4-time champion, the list goes on and on. However, this is a record that will be difficult to top, since it is extremely rare for players to play in over 15 Christmas games. James has played an extraordinary 15 consecutive Christmas games, and it is easy to overlook just how effective and durable he has been in three decades.

    kobe
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Breaks Kobe Bryants’ All-Time Christmas Scoring Record

    40 seconds ago
    malik monk usa today 12-25-21
    News

    Lakers: What Malik Monk Wanted To Prove In Nets Loss

    1 hour ago
    russell westbrook usa today 11-10
    News

    Lakers: Kendrick Perkins Thinks Los Angeles Needs to Move on From Russell Westbrook

    2 hours ago
    lebron james 12-12-21 usa today
    News

    Lakers' LeBron James Erroneously States Warriors Roster Is Healthy

    19 hours ago
    jr-smith
    News

    Lakers: JR Smith Would Like One of Those 10-Day Contracts

    21 hours ago
    russell westbrook usa today headache
    News

    Lakers Russell Westbrook Abysmal Performance Leads Social Media to Blast Him

    23 hours ago
    isaiah thomas usa today
    News

    Lakers Will Not Renew Isaiah Thomas 10-Day Contract

    Dec 26, 2021
    rajon rondo usa today 11-4
    News

    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    Dec 26, 2021