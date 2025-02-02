Lakers' LeBron James Breaks Silence on Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic Trade
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented on the Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic trade late Saturday night.
James called out NBA insider Bill Reiter after he reported there was a conflict between him and Davis. Reiter went as far as to say James had grown frustrated with his Lakers teammate, suggesting he had orchestrated Davis' departure from Los Angeles.
James quickly denied any knowledge of the trade via social media.
"You a (expletive) lie!!!" James wrote on X.
Reiter's report directly contradicts what NBA insider Shams Charania shared less than an hour after he broke the news of the shocking trade.
“LeBron James had no idea this was coming, Anthony Davis had no idea this was coming," Charania said on ESPN. "I'm told Luka Doncic is still stunned about this trade.”
It appears the trade transpired in the dead of night, with no speculation or rumors previously hinting toward seismic change imminent in Los Angeles. The news was so shocking that several people questioned the validity of the report, despite the announcement coming from a reliable source like Charania.
Many basketball fans have expressed differing opinions on the trade. Some feel the transaction was lopsided, while others feel it has caused some uncertainty within the league.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst gave more context about the Lakers, Mavericks trade Saturday night.
“(The Mavericks) didn’t even get the entire package from the Lakers," Windhorst said. "Yes they got Anthony Davis. They didn’t get Austin Reaves. They only got one of the two first round picks. The Lakers are still holding a first round pick.
“I don’t think the Lakers were looking to do this. I think the phone rang from Dallas saying ‘Do you want Luka Dončić?’ And they said ‘A 25 year old? Who is potentially a multi-time MVP? They traded out a 31-year-old for a 25-year-old. I think it’s a no-brainer for them. It’s a phenomenal situation. I’ve never really seen anything like this before.”
The unprecedented trade has sent shockwaves through the sports world. While James took to social media to deny an NBA insider's report, the Lakers star is likely still processing the news.
More Lakers: Luka Doncic Reportedly Didn't Ask Out of Dallas Before Trade to Lakers
Lakers Have Reportedly Contacted East Squad Multiple Times About Potential Trade
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.