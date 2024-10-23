Lakers' LeBron James, Bronny James React to Making Special NBA History
LeBron James and Bronny James officially made history on Tuesday as they became the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time, and on the same team. Nearly four months after the Lakers drafted Bronny with their second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, LeBron and Bronny took the court together for the first time in a regular season game.
LeBron and Bronny previously made history when they took the court together in a preseason game earlier this month, but Tuesday was the first time they did so in action that counted. Bronny played just three minutes in the game, recording one rebound.
"It's family, it's always been family over everything," LeBron told Taylor Rooks after the game. "I lost a lot of time because of this league, committing to this league, being on the road at times, missing his things, Bryce's things, Zhuri's things. To be able to have this moment where I'm working still, and I can work alongside my son is one of the greatest gifts I've ever got from the man above and I'm going to take full advantage of it."
"Checking in for the first time," Bronny said. That's a crazy moment I'll never forget."
"I'm just extremely grateful for everything," Bronny said. "I was given an amazing opportunity to come into this day to get better every day, to learn every day.
LeBron later celebrated the historic moment on Instagram with two posts of him and Bronny. He captioned one post, "Hollywood couldn’t write a better script so we helped them write it and brought it to them. HISTORY WAS MADE!"
He captioned the other: "WITH ALL MY HEART AND SOUL!!! WILL NEVER FORGET THAT MOMENT FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE."
The day truly was a family affair. LeBron's daughter Zhuri James, son Bryce James, and wife Savannah James were all in attendance for the game, which took place on Zhuri's tenth birthday.
LeBron and Bronny posed for a photo with another iconic father-son duo in sports, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. The Griffeys, who were in attendance at the game, previously became the first father-son duo to play in MLB at the same time, playing for the Seattle Mariners together.
To top it all off, the Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener, marking their first win in the season opener since 2016.
