Lakers' LeBron James Calls Out Team

LeBron James returned to the lineup after a ten-game absence while he missed time from an abdomen strain. Although he only took three shots in the paint, he showed signs of his dominant self, while compiling 23 points with six rebounds on 16 shots.

The team started off great like many previous occasions. They went up eight after the first quarter, giving fans some glimmer of hope. But then the inconsistencies with the team reared its ugly head as the third quarter again haunted the team. The Lakers were outscored 70-47 in the second half against the Celtics.

"We damn sure need to play better, no matter who is in the lineup.” James said after the loss. “We have our system and we need to obviously fast-track it and get better with it so we can play, no matter who is out on the floor, we can play at a high level. There's no level of panic, but there should be some sense of urgency any time we take the floor." “I feel like we had that for moments throughout this game tonight, and then at some point throughout the game we didn’t. We’ve got to figure out how we can keep that sense of urgency for as close to 48 minutes as possible.”

The one consistency thing about the team this season has been the tone. Almost everyone around the team states that they need more time together to start showing success. Well, now finally after a record just below the .500 mark, James’ comments about urgency seem to take a turn from past comments from the team.

“Us getting better. Not trying. We will get better. We will improve. But that’s just being uncomfortable. We should be uncomfortable every single day in our film sessions and our walkthroughs, and our practices, and even when we’re out on the floor until we right the ship.”

James seems to be trying to challenge his team to step up and start producing results instead of giving excuses of needing more time because of players coming in and out of the lineup. Hopefully, his comments after the game resonate with his teammates, and finally turn the Lakers up defensively, and start winning rebounding battles.