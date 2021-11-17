Lakers: LeBron James Could Return This Friday Against the Celtics

The Lakers have not done well without LeBron James in the lineup. Between his ankle injury and his abdominal strain, Los Angeles has gone 4-2 when he played and 4-5 when he has to miss games.

James has been out for the last two weeks with that abdominal strain. The initial hope was that he would be able to return after just a handful of games, but it sounds like it was worse of an issue than the Lakers previously thought.

But the good news is that he is on the mend and trending towards a return. The latest report suggests that the Lakers are hopeful that he can return on Friday against the Celtics in Boston.

The timing really could not be better for the Lakers who are struggling with roster health. At times, they've played games with just 8 guys available to them during this stretch of games without James available.

When he has been healthy, LeBron is putting up decent numbers as he learns an entirely new roster. James is averaging close to 25 points per game, though his turnover rate is a little higher than he has been used to in his career.

But regardless of how he is playing, having a guy like LeBron in there completely changes the Lakers' approach on offense and defense. Getting him back to face a struggling Celtics team could be exactly what they need to get a spark going.

Up next, the Lakers head out on a five-game road trip starting in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.