Lakers’ LeBron James Delivers Epic Message After Hall of Fame Induction
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday for the Class of 2025.
However, it's not in the way you think. James and the rest of the 2008 USA men's basketball team, better known as the Redeem Team, were inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The 2008 USA basketball squad is often remembered as one of the greatest collections of talent ever assembled. Many of those stars, including James, came together once again to honor the late Kobe Bryant in the process.
Many of the team's best players came together to be honored, including Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Dwight Howard, Dwyane Wade, and Michael Redd, as well as head coach Mike Krzyzewski, among others, to attend the 2025 induction ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts.
However, it was James who was at the forefront of it. There is no doubt that James is well on his way to Springfield whenever he decides to call his career quits.
In the meantime, he provided us with this epic message after being inducted as part of the 2008 Olympic team.
"Still at the top of my game at the same time in the Hall of Fame," wrote James.
James will soon enter his unprecedented 23rd season in the league. No one has completed 23 seasons in the NBA, and James is the first slated to do so.
Only Vince Carter is the other player to have played in the NBA for 22 seasons. Even then, Carter was way past his prime and far from the player we witnessed earlier in his career.
As for James, he is still at the top of his game, hence the message he provided us with.
Last season, not only did he average over 24 points per game, but he also made Second Team All-NBA, his 21st All-NBA nod and his fourth ever Second Team selection.
When Will LeBron James Retire?
James has shown no signs of slowing down. It's unclear when he will retire, but a few things are clear: he remains one of the best players in the league, and he will enter the 2025-26 season wearing the purple and gold.
The 40-year-old superstar has hinted at retirement, but nothing has yet materialized.
