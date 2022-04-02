Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Discusses Big Picture of LA's Season Latest Pelicans Loss

After the Lakers loss to the Pelicans on Friday, LeBron talked about what the defeat means for LA.

The Lakers obituary has been written several times this season. Friday's loss to the Pelicans is indeed worthy of a proper eulogy. After leading through much of the fourth quarter, the Lakers offensively cratered. LA scored seven points in the final five minutes of the game to lose 114-111. Their season is over. Even LeBron James knows it.

After the game, LeBron James talked about the gravity of the Lakers latest disappointing loss to reporter.

“It pretty much was a must-win for us and we didn’t get the job done.”

"Pretty much" is pretty much spot on. The Lakers would now have to complete their remaining five games two games better than the Spurs to make the play-in tournament. Even with Anthony Davis and LeBron James back on Friday, the Lakers couldn't get it done against a Pelicans team that's nine games under .500. 

It's hard to believe that this roster, that's struggled since October, is suddenly going to become a team that can run on the table. After Sunday's home game against the Nuggets, three of their next five are on the road. All three are against playoff teams: at Phoenix, at Golden State, and at Denver. 

The Lakers only "easy" game is a home tilt against the Thunder in their second to last game of the season. 

LeBron tried his best to stay positive despite his team's long odds to make the play-in, but it sounded like not even he was convinced. James had this to say about the Lakers slim postseason hopes.

“Until it says we’re eliminated, it doesn’t...[after] that moment, we’ll know what our destiny is, but right now, we don’t. So keep pushing forward.” 

LeBron and the Lakers might have to do something they haven't done all year to somehow pass the Spurs - win five games in a row.

The team on Friday doesn't look capable of such a streak and LeBron knows it. 

