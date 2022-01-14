Lakers: LeBron James Dominates All-Star Game Frontcourt Voting in the West

The Lakers will no doubt have some members of their squad representing at the All-Star Game this year. With 4 guys already in the mix with voting going on, you'd have to imagine they have a good chance at getting a few players out to Cleveland this February.

The latest voting updates are in, and one Lakers star shot all the way to the top of the voting. LeBron James now leads the way in frontcourt votes in the Western Conference with a staggering 4.3 million ballots in his favor. That is by far the highest number for the frontcourt in both conferences, dwarfing even Kevin Durant.

James has dominated the stat lines as of late, a big part of the reasons that the Lakers have been able to piece together wins. He's averaging over 30 points per game over his last 12 contests and has shown no signs of slowing down since moving to center.

The Lakers also have Anthony Davis coming in at number 5 on the list in the frontcourt, and Carmelo Anthony at number 7. Russell Westbrook comes in at number 6 on the list of guards for the Western Conference.

Voting for the NBA All-Star Game opened on December 22nd and concludes on January 22nd at midnight Eastern Time.